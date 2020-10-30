Bayern boss Flick hopeful of Alaba signing new contract

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick is hopeful that David Alaba will sign a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old is now playing his 10th season for the Bundesliga champions, but at the moment, his future remains uncertain. He arrived from to Bayern’s reserve team from the youth setup of Austria Vienna in 2008. He was promoted to the first team two years later and immediately sent out on loan to TSG Hoffenheim for a season. Since then, he has gradually become a very important player for the club under several managers, making a total of 393 appearances in all competitions so far. He has 31 goals and 49 assists to his name, and has helped his team win nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokal trophies and the Champions League twice. Capable of playing on the left defensive flank and as a centre-back, and boasting a formidable set-piece skill, his contribution to Bayern’s successes has always been immense.

Alaba last put pen on paper on a five-year deal in 2016, and that is now set to expire at the end of the season. He is reportedly considering his options at the moment, being continuously linked with Manchester City.

Flick hopes that the atmosphere inside the dressing room and the success his team is enjoying at the moment will play a strong role in convincing the defender to stay put. However, he also says that the final decision will be made by the player himself and whatever it is in the end, it has to be respected.