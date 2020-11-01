Manchester City agree deal to sign Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade, the Serbian club have confirmed.

FK Partizan ima zadovoljstvo da objavi transfer Filipa Stevanovića u @ManCity, u zimskom prelaznom roku 2021. godine. Transfer Filipa Stevanovića u jedan od najvećih evropskih klubova predstavlja značajnu potvrdu dobrog i napornog rada svih struktura kluba. ⚫⚪🔵⚪ — FK Partizan (@FKPartizanBG) October 31, 2020

The statement reads:

“Partizan FC have the pleasure of announcing the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to Manchester City in the 2021 winter transfer window. The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the biggest clubs in Europe represents a significant confirmation of good and hard work by all the structures within the club.”

The fee agreed between the two clubs reportedly stands at €8 million.

Stevanovic is an 18-year-old winger who was promoted from Partizan’s youth setup last year. He has so far scored 12 goals and provided his teammates with five assists in 55 appearances in all competitions for the “black-and-whites” of Belgrade. He has also represented his country at all youth levels from Under-15 and remains an Under-21 international today.

This move is a sign of Manchester City’s intentions to get the material in for the job of building a team for the future, as opposed to spending big money on a number of players whose quality has already been proven, as they’ve been mostly doing in the last decade. It still remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will be the man to oversee that job, though.

The Catalan tactician has recently been linked with a return to Barcelona, which he led to three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey triumphs and two Champions League trophies in his four years in charge of the team. However, Guardiola himself insists that his days of managing Barcelona are over and that he is ‘incredibly’ happy at the Etihad.