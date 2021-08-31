CONFIRMED: Brighton sign Marc Cucurella

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed and confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old left-back has signed a contract set to keep him at the Amex for the next five years.
“We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him,” manager Graham Potter said.
“He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.”