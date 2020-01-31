Arsenal Secure Cedric Soares Loan

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal have bolstered their full-back depth just hours before the end of the January transfer window since they have completed a move for Cedric Soares.

The Portugal international, who spent the first half of the season playing for Southampton, will provide adequate cover at the right-back position despite the presence of both Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. At the very least, though, Soares seems like an upgrade over the latter.

Soares represents Arsenal’s second January signing. They had previously acquired centre-back Pablo Mari from Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo earlier this week.

With the move, it seems Mikel Arteta is firmly entrenched on the idea of moving Maitland-Niles to a midfield role on a permanent basis. Soares, who started his career with Sporting CP before moving to Southampton back in 2015, has won 33 caps with the Portugal national team and was part of the team that won the 2016 European Championships.