Besiktas Loan Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had an odd career. He played for so many clubs and so many different in terms of ambition and now he will be playing for another club in his career. He has joined Besiktas on a six-month long loan from Fiorentina, as the Serie A outfit finally found a new destination for him.

But things were not simple. The player that was last year playing for Sassuolo and was then loaned to Barcelona in January 2019, made the move in the summer to Fiorentina, who after just 15 matches in their shirt realized he was not what they expected, they made the decision to loan him to Turkish giants.

Now Boateng will remain in Istanbul until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but once he returns to Italy he will be 33 and it might happen already in the summer that Fiorentina will decide to try and move him on elsewhere…