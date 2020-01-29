Done Deal: Spurs Complete Steven Bergwjin Transfer

Embed from Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have added the attacking piece Jose Mourinho had been asking for the past few weeks with the arrival of Dutch winger Steven Bergwjin, who joins the North London club for a £27million fee from PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwjin had been linked with a move to Tottenham since last week, as the injury sustained by Harry Kane and the increasing rumours of Christian Eriksen’s departure forced the Spurs to dive into the market looking for alternatives. The 22-year-old checked most of the boxes, and Tottenham quickly snapped him before other teams make moves for him.

Bergwjin has signed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season, and he becomes Tottenham’s second January signing after acquiring former Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan until the end of the current campaign.

Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur have not wasted time to replace Christian Eriksen and there is a chance they could end up the January transfer window stronger than what they were roughly one month ago. The departure of the Dane might leave a gap in the team’s midfield, but adding Bergwjin and inking loanee Giovani Lo Celso to a permanent five-year deal are certainly steps in the right direction.

Bergwjin has netted six goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for PSV this term.