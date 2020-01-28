Done Deal: Christian Eriksen Completes Inter Milan Switch

Embed from Getty Images

Arguably the biggest transfer saga of this month has come to an end since Christian Eriksen has completed his move to join Inter Milan. The Serie A giants spent most of the summer targeting the Denmark international, and they have found their man just days before the end of the transfer market.

Inter paid €20m to sign Eriksen. The attacking midfielder penned a £130k-per-week deal that will tie him to the Giuseppe Meazza outfit until June 2024.

Eriksen has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the San Siro outfit, but that’s not the only clause in this deal. Inter will pay €1m to Eriksen’s former club, Ajax, and the Spurs will also reap the proceeds of a friendly match against the Serie A giants in the future.

“I couldn’t wait to get here,” he told Inter TV. “It’s amazing to be here, I want the fans to know who I am, I already had the chance to feel their warmth, they gave me a fantastic welcome. I am very happy to play in Serie A and in a big team like Inter, a fantastic club.”

The Denmark star spent six-and-a-half year spell at Tottenham. He logged 305 appearances with the club, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

This is Inter’s third Premier League signing during January. They already acquired Victor Moses from Chelsea and Ashley Young from Manchester United. Antonio Conte is also keen to make a late move for striker Olivier Giroud.