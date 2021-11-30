Manchester United to move for Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara

Manchester United are preparing a swoop for Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig, according to The Times.

Ralf Rangnick has been officially confirmed as the new United boss on a contract for the rest of the season, followed by two more years in an advisory role at the club. Apparently, he wants Haidara to come in and help him implement a strong pressing style into the team he inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old midfielder, a 24-cap Mali international, was brought to Leipzig from RB Salzburg by Rangnick himself in January 2019. Since then, he’s made a total of 100 appearances for the German club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and producing six assists.