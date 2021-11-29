Pogba unlikely to leave Manchester United in January

As reported by David Ornstein in his weekly column for The Athletic, Paul Pogba is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January.

The French midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season. A new deal has been discussed and an offer is still on his table, but he hasn’t signed it yet and there is practically no chance that he will. It means the club will have to improve the offer significantly if they want to keep hold of the player which cost them around €100 million in 2016.

Pogba will be free to start talks with clubs outside England over a potential free transfer next summer from the turn of the year, but that isn’t likely to happen either. Ornstein claims the 28-year-old wants to focus on his football for the remaining part of the campaign while keeping his options open.