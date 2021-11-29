Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick appointment

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German tactician will be in charge of the team for the remaining part of the ongoing season and take on an advisory role for the following two years.

Rangnick spent nine years involved in the Red Bull Group project, working for both Salzburg in Austria and Leipzig in Germany, in various roles. Having left in July this year, he joined Lokomotiv Moscow as their sporting director, the job he has now left to take charge of the team at Old Trafford. He is known as a presence likely to bring stability to a club.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football,” United football director John Murtough said.

“He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Rangnick himself says he’s excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on turning the season into a successful one.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” Rangnick says.

“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”