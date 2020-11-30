Javi Martinez ready to leave Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez is unlikely to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich after declaring himself ready to leave the club when the current one expires at the end of the season when he spoke to the press ahead of the Champions League holders’ showdown with Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old went through the youth ranks at Osasuna, but he moved from their reserve team to Athletic Bilbao in 2006. From there he signed for Bayern in 2012 and has gone on to wear the shirt of the Bavarian club 252 times so far, both as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back. He helped the team win the Bundesliga title in every season so far – eight times in total, along with five DFB-Pokal and two Champions League trophies. He was extremely important in the team led by Jupp Heynckess which won the treble in 2013, expertly marking Lionel Messi out of the game in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona.

However, the Spaniard lost his place in the starting XI last season under Hans-Dieter Flick, and for that reason he reportedly wanted to leave this summer, but Flick convinced him to stay put, making it clear there was still an important role for him to play.

But he will be out of contract at the end of the season and even though he admitted nothing is certain at this point, he was very clear about wanting to leave.