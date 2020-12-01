Everton to move for Samuel Umtiti

Everton are interested in Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and they’re currently preparing an offer to the Catalan club to bring him to Goodison Park, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 31-time capped France international arrived to Camp Nou from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of €25 million. He has so far made 116 appearances for the Blaugrana in all competitions, but at the moment he has no place in the plans of head coach Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona are apparently willing to discuss a deal who is costing them around €80,000 every week.

Since Marcel Brands became their director of football in 2018, Everton have already signed Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina from Barcelona.