Pep Guardiola rules out January signings for Manchester City

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s 5-0 triumph over Burnley on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has no plans to add anyone to his ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

City have been known to spend a lot of money on signings in the last 12 years, and that approach has certainly made them a force to be reckoned with in English and European football. They’ve won the Premier League four times in that span, which took their history total to six, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup five times. The Champions League still remains an unfulfilled dream though, and their only European trophy ever is the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup.

This summer, City signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for a reported fee of £41 million and Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m to boost their defensive ranks, as well as winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for just over £20m.

They’ve also been heavily linked with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, but the Argentinian eventually stayed at the Camp Nou and will likely see out the remainder of his contract which expires next year. It remains to be seen whether City will move for him then, with contradicting reports on the matter coming out daily.

However, Guardiola is adamant his club will not be signing anyone this winter. He believes the squad he already has at his disposal is both large enough and good enough to fight fiercely this season for every trophy on offer.