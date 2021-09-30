Liverpool monitoring Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

The need for the Merseysiders to sign another attacking player soon becomes clear with the fact that by next summer, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will all be 30. Danjuma, 24, is an exciting prospect whose stock has risen greatly since his move from Bournemouth to Villarreal less than two months ago, and he seems like a good candidate to become a long-term solution for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Nigeria-born two-time Dutch international has three goals and one assists in seven appearances for Villarreal. His contract does not expire before the summer of 2026, which means the La Liga side won’t be too keen to sell just yet.