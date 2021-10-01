Timo Werner will reconsider Chelsea future if he doesn’t force his way back into starting XI

Back in the spring of 2020, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner was being continually linked with a summer move to Liverpool. He was openly flirting with the Merseysiders, speaking about his potential adaptation to Jurgen Klopp’s team and praising the work of the German tactician.

But it was not to be; Liverpool were reportedly reluctant to meet Leipzig’s demand of over €50 million and Chelsea acted decisively to steal the show. Werner arrived to Stamford Bridge as part of their attack rebuild under Frank Lampard, which also included the purchases of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. Lampard was sacked halfway through the following season and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, but things took a particular turn for the worse for Werner when Chelsea completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer for €115m.

The Blues have so far played six Premier League matches this term, but Tuchel named Werner in the starting lineup only twice. In the Champions League, he was an unused substitute both for the win over Zenit St. Petersburg and the defeat to Juventus.

The 25-year-old Germany international is apparently frustrated with the situation, and according to The Telegraph, he is prepared to reassess his options for the future unless he manages to regain the status of a regular starter. Borussia Dortmund are said to be keeping an eye on developments as they contemplate Werner as a possible replacement for Erling Haaland, should the Norwegian sensation leave the Bundesliga side next summer.

Liverpool will likely be in the market for another attacking player as well, but it’s hard to imagine Chelsea wanting to sell to a Premier League rival under any terms, especially since Werner’s contract does not expire before the end of the 2024-25 season.