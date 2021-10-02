Bernd Leno to consider Arsenal exit

Bernd Leno appears to be uncertain about his desire to remain at Arsenal for long, after he lost the place between the posts to Aaron Ramsdale.

The German goalkeeper started the opening three Premier League matches for the Gunners this season – and they lost all three, conceding nine goals and scoring none. Then Ramsdale took his place and the team’s luck changed – they won all three they’ve played since, conceding only once and scoring nine.

However, Leno is obviously unhappy about the situation, and he says he was given no reason for his omission from the starting XI after the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

“There was no clear reason why I was out, but it had nothing to do with my performance,” he told Sport Bild.

“He is the trainer, he decides. Of course, it’s difficult for me.”

Asked about recent reports crediting Inter Milan with interest in his services, the 29-year-old dropped a big hint he could be tempted to join the Serie A champions.