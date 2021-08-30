Willian set for Corinthians move

Willian is set to leave Arsenal in the next 48 hours and rejoin Corinthians, where his professional career began, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The winger left the Brazilian side to sign for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007. Five and a half years later, he moved on to Anzhi Makhachkala, but spent only six months there before getting picked up by Chelsea.

During his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, Willian made a total of 339 appearances for the Blues, scoring 63 goals and producing 62 assists. But as his contract entered its final season in 2019-20, he was unable to negotiate an extension and he joined Arsenal as a free agent the following summer. In what now turns out to have been his only season with the Gunners, he racked up a total of 37 appearances but scored only once, along with seven assists to his name.

Willian acknowledges that his spell at the Emirates has not been a success, and rather than sitting out his £240,000-per-week contract, he has accepted a pay-cut of close to 70% to rejoin his boyhood club. Arsenal will therefore save around £20 million on his wages, which is the obvious reason for their readiness to let him leave without compensation.

Speaking to the press ahead of their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed there were talks with Willian and his representatives about the future.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” he said.