Ozan Kabak close to Norwich move

Ozan Kabak is close to leaving Schalke 04 and joining Norwich City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Turkish centre-back broke through the ranks at Galatasaray, and had a short spell with VfB Stuttgart before signing for Schalke in 2019. But with Schalke nailed to the bottom of the Bundesliga table and its relegation looking imminent with only half of 2020-21 gone, he was eager to leave Genselkirchen and in January, Liverpool took him on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

However, the Merseysiders eventually decided against making the deal permanent and he was forced to return to Schalke at the start of the summer.

Norwich have now made an official bid for the services of the 21-year-old and a deal is expected to be reached soon. Torino also made their move, but the Serie A side’s proposal was turned down.