CONFIRMED: Leicester City sign Patson Daka

Leicester City have completed and confirmed the signing of Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.
It’s time to #WelcomePatson! 🔵📝 pic.twitter.com/1XxLxCFAul
— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 30, 2021
The medical which preceded the move was reportedly conducted in Salzburg and completed last week, the personal terms were agreed even before that, and the 22-year-old forward has now signed a five-year contract with the Foxes. Salzburg will receive around €25 million in return.
There can be no doubt that Leicester have obtained a fantastic talent. Daka scored 34 goals and assisted 12 more in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga side in 2020-21, and was continuously linked with top clubs around Europe. With club icon Jamie Vardy being 34 years old, Daka will likely be the future of the team’s attacking line.