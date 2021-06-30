CONFIRMED: Leicester City sign Patson Daka

Leicester City have completed and confirmed the signing of Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

The medical which preceded the move was reportedly conducted in Salzburg and completed last week, the personal terms were agreed even before that, and the 22-year-old forward has now signed a five-year contract with the Foxes. Salzburg will receive around €25 million in return.

There can be no doubt that Leicester have obtained a fantastic talent. Daka scored 34 goals and assisted 12 more in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga side in 2020-21, and was continuously linked with top clubs around Europe. With club icon Jamie Vardy being 34 years old, Daka will likely be the future of the team’s attacking line.