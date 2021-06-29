Liverpool interested in Porto’s Otavio

Liverpool are interested in signing Otavio from FC Porto this summer, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola. Apparently, manager Jurgen Klopp has personally requested this player be brought to Anfield.

Liverpool lost the services of Geroginio Wijnaldum, one of their most reliable players since 2016. There have been links with players of similar qualities as potential replacements, but Otavio, more attack-minded than the experienced Dutchman, would bring a different kind of presence into their team and likely signify a change of system.

There are even claims that Marko Grujic, who spent last season on loan at Porto and is wanted permanently at the Estadio Dragao, could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal.