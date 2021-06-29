Sergio Ramos considering Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich

Following the confirmation of his departure from Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos is considering approaches from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, according to ESPN.

The contract binding the experienced defender to Real expires on Wednesday, and no extension will be forthcoming, both parties have confirmed. Apparently, there was disagreement over the length of the proposed new contract, with Ramos demanding at least two years on it while the club were willing to offer just one.

Manchester City have been monitoring the situation closely for a while, with the future of Aymeric Laporte thought to be uncertain due to him falling behind John Stones and Ruben Dias in the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. City were reluctant to make an official approach while there was still chance for Ramos to remain in Madrid, but now they have made contact.

The Premier League champions are willing to offer Ramos a two-year deal with the possibility of extending it by another 12 months, or for him to move to City Group’s MLS franchise, New York City in 2023.

Similarly, PSG didn’t want to do anything until the 35-year-old’s issues with Real were resolved, and they had given up completely at one point, believing a renewal with the Spanish giants was more than likely. Now, however, their interest has been reignited.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino already has the likes of Presnel Kimbembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo at his disposal, but the club feel that the opportunity to sign a player of Ramos’ quality and reputation on a free transfer is just too good to pass up.

As for Bayern, their centre-back department consists of young players – Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou, and following the departures of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, they’re looking to add some experience to their ranks.