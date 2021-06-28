Leeds close to Junior Firpo deal

Leeds United getting close to agreeing a deal to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona, according to several sources.

Having rose through the youth setup at Real Betis, Firpo joined Barcelona in 2019 for a fee of €18 million. He hoped he would be able to challenge Jordi Alba for the spot on the left defensive flank, but at the Catalan club they obviously saw him merely as a backup option for the experienced Spain international, rather than competition.

Firpo has obviously become disillusioned with the role intended for him at the Camp Nou after making just three La Liga starts in 2020-21 and at the age of 24, he is keen to resurrect his career elsewhere.