“My era at Bayern is over” – Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski appears to be doing his best to burn all the bridges connecting him with Bayern Munich at the moment, despite the fact that he’s under contract with the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2023.

The Poland international is a reported target for Barcelona this summer, and it seems he’s very keen on leaving the Allianz Arena as soon as possible. Whether a desire to play for the Catalan club is behind it or something else, remains to be seen.

Lewandowski has brought so much to Bayern since joining them as a free agent from Borussia Dormtund in 2014. In 2021-22 alone, he scored 34 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances, a remarkable achievement. And while some believe his contribution to the club has earned him the right to choose the timing of his departure, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have so far been adamant that the experienced is going nowhere, and that a new contract has been placed on his table to be signed.

That, however, doesn’t look very likely at the moment. Speaking to Eleven Sports in Poland, Lewandowski said his days with Bayern were over.

“My era at Bayern is over,” he said. “I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

“Bayern is a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.”

However, Kahn has issued a response likely different than the one Lewandowski would’ve hoped for.

“I can’t tell you why Robert chose this way to communicate his situation,” the former goalkeeper told Sport1.

“Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere. Robert should know what he has at Bayern. Appreciation is not a one-way street.”