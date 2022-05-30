Richarlison refuses to rule out Everton departure

Speaking to the press ahead of Brazil’s clash with South Korea in Seoul on Thursday, forward Richarlison simply couldn’t avoid questions about a summer transfer away from Everton after the Toffees barely escaped relegation from the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was very coy, repeating several times that manager Frank Lampard knows what he wants in that aspect and that now is not the right time to discuss the matter. He assured the public in his homeland that whatever may be in store for him this summer, it wouldn’t affect his focus and commitment to Brazil, either now, or at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.