Sadio Mane wants to leave Liverpool

Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer, according to multiple reports. He is set to inform the club of his decision imminently.

Mane’s future has been a subject of speculation for a number of months now, and with Liverpool seemingly too busy with the contract tussle involving Mohamed Salah, it appeared almost as if they were neglecting the fact that Mane’s current deal runs out in 2023 as well. Asked about his future a couple of days ago, the Senegalese forward said he would announce his decision after the Champions League final, and that has now come.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, for a fee reported to have been in the region between £35 and 40 million. Since then, he’s made a total of 269 appearances for the club, scoring 120 goals and assisting his teammates on 48 occasions. He’s been one of their main men as they strode towards the Champions League triumph in 2019, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup the same year. In 2020, he helped the team win the first Premier League title since 1990, and they followed that up with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this year.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in obtaining their services and are believed to be in a strong position to land them. They’re believed to have already spoken to his representatives on the subject as they contemplate the possibility of a future without Robert Lewandowski.