Andre Onana set for Ajax exit, Inter move close

Andre Onana is reportedly set to leave Ajax at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract, and as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has revealed that the talks about a new deal have been abandoned.

“We are not in talks to extend Onana’s contract,” Overmars said. “We have already tried this then we moved on.”

Romano says that Inter Milan are working hard to sign the 18-cap Cameroon international on a free transfer next summer, and an agreement between his representatives and the Serie A champions is now close.

Only a few days ago, Onana himself said he was still open to staying in Amsterdam, but it seems the situations has changed since.