CONFIRMED: Leeds United sign Rodrigo

Leeds United have completed and confirmed the signing of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia on a four-year contract.

When Barcelona forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele suffered serious injuries almost at the same time last winter, Rodrigo was heavily linked with the Catalan giants for a while until they signed Martin Braithwaite from Leganes instead.

In 2019/20, the 29-year-old striker played a total of 34 games in all competitions, scoring seven times and assisting 11. He now joins the Leeds United revolution under Marcelo Bielsa for a fee reported to be around €30 million.

Leeds have secured Premier League return after 16 years away from the English top flight, and their first game of the season will be a visit to champions Liverpool on September 12th.