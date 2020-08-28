Messi latest: Manchester United move unlikely, Neymar wants reunion at PSG

Lionel Messi’s desire to leave Barcelona and play for another club for the first time in his professional career seems more real by the day. There have been suggestions that the Argentine superstar was merely putting on a show to cause a change in the club’s hierarchy, but it appears he really has his heart set on departure. He reportedly spoke to the newly appointed head coach Ronald Koeman and reiterated his stance.

While some sources claim Messi’s wish is to play under Pep Guardiola again at Manchester City, others have reported that there has been contact between Manchester United and his father, who is also his representative. However, Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson believes those reports are wide of the mark and that, as a consequence of their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, United’s move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is highly unlikely.

Swanson also claims he’s been informed that Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain to make a move, desiring a reunion with his friend at the French capital, but it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 champions grant his wish. As much as they’d like to see the pair wearing their shirt together, they will be mindful of the Financial Fair Play rules. Neymar’s wish is hardly surprising, but PSG have made no move at this point.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain say Messi told Neymar about the possibility of a move to the Etihad and proposed that the Brazilian should join him there at some point, but as Neymar currently enjoys his best moments at PSG yet, it isn’t clear whether he likes the idea of moving to England or not.