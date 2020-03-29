Real Madrid Slap £450m Price Tag For Federico Valverde

Embed from Getty Images

Federico Valverde has been one of Real Madrid’s biggest surprises during the current 2019-20 season. The 21-year-old Uruguay international has settled as a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane and, in fact, he has been able to leave Luka Modric on the bench. His displays for Los Merengues have been nothing short of impressive.

His performances have also attracted a number of other teams, with several sides keen to make a move for him. Manchester United have been one of the most vocal teams in his pursuit, but Los Blancos are not looking to part ways with the talented youngster. That’s why they have slapped a £450m price tag for any team looking to sign Valverde.

Such transfer fee would make him the world’s most expensive player by more than £250m, as the biggest transfer in the world right now is the one of Neymar to PSG. Les Parisiens paid Los Blaugranas a £198million transfer fee to acquire him.

Valverde is not worth that kind of money. However, the Spaniard club is trying to make sure no teams sniffs around one of their most valuable long-term players. With moves like that, however, no team will try to sign Valverde any time soon.