Gossip Column: Aubameyang, Haaland, Mane, Igor Gomes, Sancho, and more…

Monday, 29th March 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be Real Madrid‘s backup plan for the upcoming transfer window. The club’s main priorities would be to sign Erling Haaland or Sadio Mane.

Express

This is not Real Madrid’s lone transfer target, however. They are also keen to make a move for Sao Paulo‘s midfielder Igor Gomes, 21, who could be signed for around £45m.

Diario AS

Jadon Sancho has “unofficially” confirmed he will join Manchester United next season. He’s expected to cost around £116m.

Irish Independent

The Englishman is not United’s lone target next summer, however, as they are also keen to sign Saul Niguez for what would be a club record £135m deal.

The Daily Mail

Newcastle United are looking to sign two free agents next summer, as both Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick currently top the team’s wishlist.

Newcastle Chronicle

Arsenal want to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma on a permanent basis, but the Serie A club only wants to pay £10m for the Armenia international.

The Daily Mail