Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Federico Chiesa

Manchester United seem to have struck gold with the addition of Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window, but The Red Devils are looking to add at least one more attacking player during next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has several names on his shortlist, but one that has been gathering lots of interest has been Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. The son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa has been playing at a stellar level for Fiorentina during the 2019-20 season.

Solskjaer’s interest in Chiesa is so strong, that the Norwegian boss sent his personal scout to watch the Italy international, who has already won 17 caps for Gli Azzurri despite being just 22 years old. United scouts were in attendance during Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw at home against AC Milan this past weekend.

The winger is reportedly valued at around £60million, according to Transfermarkt. Chiesa has scored 21 goals across 121 appearances in Serie A for La Viola throughout his career. He is under contract until 2022 and has also attracted interest from Juventus.