Chelsea Preparing Massive Squad Overhaul Next Summer

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is not happy with the performances of his team during the last few weeks, and he’s ready to make several changes during the summer transfer window. Based on recent reports, the former midfielder will make several changes once the current 2019-20 Premier League season ends.

According to a report from The Sun, Lampard could let go up to eight players this next summer. Some of the biggest names that could depart the side includes goalkeeper Kepa, midfielder Jorginho and playmaker Ross Barkley. Other players mentioned in the report are Kurt Zouma, Willian and Pedro, as well as left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson.

Willian has been linked with a move to Tottenham in order to re-unite with Jose Mourinho, while Alonso could head back to Italy due to the limited playing time he’s had under Lampard this season.

These overhauls tend to produce several arrivals as well. Lampard already secured a move for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, but he also wants to add at least one defender. The former England international has set his sights on RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, 21, as the top priority.

All signs point towards lots and lots of transfer activity at Chelsea in the coming months. But it remains to be seen whether that will have the desired effect in a team that’s getting closer and closer to undergo a full rebuild, just like the one Arsenal and Manchester United are going through at the moment.