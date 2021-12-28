CONFIRMED: Barcelona sign Ferran Torres

Barcelona have completed and officially confirmed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The 21-year-old attacker has signed a contract set to keep him at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2027, with a €1 billion buyout clause. The Catalan club will reportedly pay €55m for his services, with another €10m to follow in the form of add-ons.

He will be unveiled as a Barcelona player in a training session scheduled to take place at the iconic stadium on Monday, January 3rd.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has been keen to strengthen his team’s attacking section since day one, given that they lost the services of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and eventually Lionel Messi, in the last two summer windows.