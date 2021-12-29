Nothing agreed between Bayern and Leeds for Raphinha

There’s been plenty of interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha recently. At the age of 25, the five-cap Brazil international is among the best wingers in Europe right now, while his team aren’t doing particularly well in the Premier League at the moment.

Leeds are currently 16th in the league table with 16 points at the moment, five above the relegation zone, but Watford (17th, 13) have a game in hand on them, while Burnley (18th, 11) have three. Marcelo Bielsa’s team are obviously too close to the drop for comfort, which prompted the Argentinian tactician to talk about the possibility of getting sacked last week.

There can be no doubt, however, about Raphinha doing his best to help Leeds stay up. He has eight goals in 16 Premier League matches to his name this term; only Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah (15) and Diogo Jota (10), and Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy (9) have more at the moment.

There have been stories recently suggesting Bayern Munich and Leeds had agreed a deal for Raphinha to join the Bundesliga champions in January. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have moved to dismiss those rumours. Apparently, Bayern are indeed interested, as are Liverpool, but nothing has been agreed with any club as of yet.

Raphinha rose through the youth setup at Avai Futebol Clube in Brazil. He played for Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as well as Rennes in France, before joining Leeds on the last day of the 2020 summer transfer window for a reported fee of just over €18 million.