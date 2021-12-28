AC Milan add Abdou Diallo to defensive options list

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan intend to sign a centre-back as soon as possible to replace Simon Kjaer, whose season is over due to a cruciate ligament rupture. The list of their potential targets includes players like Andreas Christensen, whose contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and LOSC Lille’s Sven Botman, who is apparently wanted by Newcastle. The latest name on there is Abdou Diallo of PSG.

The 25-year-old is behind Presnel Kimbembe and Marquinhos in the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino. His nine Ligue 1 appearances so far this term have mostly been in the left-back role, where he occasionally replaces Nuno Mendes.