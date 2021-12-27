Roma want Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan

AS Roma are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal in January, on loan for the remaining part of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Having spent the second half of 2020-21 on loan at West Bromwich Albion, Maitland-Niles appeared close to leaving the Gunners this summer with a number of clubs showing interest in his services. However, no offer worthy of Arsenal’s acceptance arrived, and the 24-year-old ended up staying put.

This term, Maitland-Niles has so far made only 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring once. With manager Mikel Arteta obviously preferring the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park, it probably makes sense to allow him to get regular game-time elsewhere.