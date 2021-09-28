Borussia Dortmund: Haaland future still uncertain

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Sport1 that the decision on a potential sale of Erling Haaland next summer is yet to be made and will be made by the club’s sports management, despite reports claiming the Norwegian sensation has a €75 million buyout clause in his contract from next summer.

The young striker has lit up the football world with incredible numbers since he joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 68 goals and assisting 19 more in only 67 matches across all competitions. At the age of 21, many believe he will soon be one of the two best players on the planet for years to come, the other being Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Asked about the existence of the fabled clause, Watzke refused to confirm or deny the reports. If the clause does exist and is set at the amount mentioned, Dortmund will have a hard time trying to keep hold of Haaland.

As reported by Marca, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen for both Haaland and Mbappe to wear the famous white shirt as part of his plan for a new ‘Galactico’ era. Mbappe’s contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, and he has so far refused all offers of a new one.

But if Mbappe does make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, PSG are likely to push for Haaland themselves. What’s more, Premier League champions Manchester City could be in the race as well, having missed out on Harry Kane this summer, and manager Pep Guardiola openly admits his team lack a lethal presence upfront. These two clubs have the financial power to throw any contract offer from Real into shadow.