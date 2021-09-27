Chelsea set for Matthijs de Ligt swoop?

Chelsea are planning to try and sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus next summer, according to reports in Spain, and they’re prepared to pay a whopping amount of €120 million to get the deal done.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019, at the age of as one of the most promising defenders in the game, with the Old Lady reportedly beating the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature and paying €85m for it.

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, seeking to add depth to their centre-back ranks, but no agreement was reached with the La Liga side. At the end of this season, however, their predicament could become very serious with both Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva possibly leaving as free agents.