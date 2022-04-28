Liverpool to step up new contract talks with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are set to step up the talks for manager Jurgen Klopp to sign a new contract, according to a number of reasonably reliable sources.

Klopp’s current deal with Liverpool expires in 2024, and the German tactician frequently spoke about the possibility of taking a break from management after that. However, it seems things have changed since then and it may well be that the excitement of the season in which his team may yet win every trophy on offer has brought fresh energy to face more challenges with the club.

Having arrived as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, Klopp has completely changed the atmosphere in and around the club. From dangerously drifting towards the middle of the Premier League table, Liverpool are now one of the best teams in the world.

It took time, as Klopp said it would upon arrival, but the Reds first won the Champions League in 2019, along with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup the same year, and followed that up with the long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, whole 30 years after their last league title.

This season, Liverpool could still go on to win the 20th crown in English football and equal the record held currently by Manchester United. They’ve already won the Carabao Cup and booked a place in the FA Cup final, and on Wednesday evening, they took a big step towards the final of the Champions League with a 2-0 triumph over Villarreal in the first leg of the semis.

Klopp’s importance to the successes of the team can hardly be exaggerated, and his potential stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future would surely spell bad news for Liverpool’s rivals.