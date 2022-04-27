Marco Asensio set for Real Madrid contract talks

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marco Asensio is set to hold talks with Real Madrid over a new contract soon. As things stand, the player would like to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he wants a lucrative financial package with a number of other clubs interested in his services. His current deal is about to enter its final 12 months.

The 26-year-old winger joined Real from Mallorca back in 2015 and spent the following season on loan at Espanyol. Since starting his Santiago Bernabeu spell properly, he’s made a total of 238 appearances in all competitions for the 13-time European champions, scoring 48 goals and producing 23 assists.

These days, Asensio mostly rotates with Rodrygo Goes on the right attacking flank.