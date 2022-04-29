Barcelona not giving up on Robert Lewandowski

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are working hard and doing the best they can to keep hold of Robert Lewandowski for the foreseeable future, but Barcelona are making a strong attempt to prize him away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Barcelona’s interest in the 33-year-old striker was first reported several months ago, and Lewandowski seems open to the idea after eight years and now eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern. The Bavarians are in charge of his fate for the time being with his contract running until 2023, but they want him to sign a new deal and stay put longer than that. It remains to be seen if they’d be open to a different solution if he refuses to do that.

That, apparently, is precisely the reason for agent Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski’s representative, holding a series of meetings with the relevant people at Bayern these days. From their side, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have so far been adamant that there would be no sale this summer, and they even used the presence of Lewandowski in their ranks as the main reason for ruling themselves out of the race for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Since joining Bayern as a free agent in 2014 from Dortmund, the Poland international has made 372 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 342 goals and making 71 assists. Apart from the league titles, he’s helped the club win three DFB-Pokal trophies, as well as the 2020 Champions League followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.