Lionel Messi to Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will “push” to sign Lionel Messi if there is any chance for the Argentinian superstar to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, says co-owner Jorge Mas.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona last came as a shock to the whole football world, and he ended up signing a deal for two years with an option on a third with PSG. However, despite his undoubted credentials as one of the best players the modern game has seen, the 34-year-old hasn’t exactly hit the ground running in the French capital.

There have been reports suggesting Messi could move on this summer, with Inter Miami mooted as a potential destination.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished,” Mas said when asked about those reports.

“I think, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”