Kylian Mbappe: Door open for new PSG contract?

Much has been said about Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid’s pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the last 12 months. Last summer, the Ligue 1 side reportedly rejected a number of huge offers for his services, but Mbappe is now in the final season of his contract and Real’s interest remains.

Media outlets across Spain have repeatedly stated that the 23-year-old has already agreed everything with Real, with their president Florentino Perez planning to build a fresh ‘Galactico’ era at the Santiago Bernabeu. Apparently, they’re only waiting for the clash between the two teams in the Champions League round of 16 to end, and an official announcement will be made. Incidentally, PSG have a 1-0 advantage after the first leg of the contest, courtesy of none other than Mbappe himself.

However, Mbappe has also repeatedly said his decision has not been made, and speaking to the press after PSG’s triumph over Saint-Etienne on Saturday, he all but confirmed that there was still a possibility for him to stay where he is past this summer.

Mbappe scored twice in that match, overturning the visitors’ lead, before Danilo Pereira set the final score at 3-1. Those two goals have taken Mbappe to the tally of 156 for the club, equaling that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The pair of them are still 34 short of the club’s all-time leading scorer Edinson Cavani, who left to join Manchester United in 2020 with 200 PSG goals to his name.

Mbappe says, as relayed by L’Equipe, that it remains to be seen if he will overtake the Uruguayan on the list. Remarkable though he is, scoring more than 34 goals between now and the end of the season is bordering on impossible, which he surely must be aware of.

So if he truly believes there is a chance for him to get ahead of Cavani, he also believes there is a chance he might still be playing for PSG next season.