Benfica forward Darwin Nunez open to joining Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, and according to Football Insider, the young forward is open to the idea of moving to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all done a lot to make the successes Liverpool have achieved over the last few years possible. However, all three of their star attackers are set to enter the final year of their contracts at the end of the season, and given that Salah and Mane will have turned 30 by then while Firmino turns 31 in October, there is a feeling that not all three will be signing a new deal. At the moment, Salah is seen as the priority, though there is still no report of progress in the talks with his representative.

Liverpool have done well with the signings of Diogo Jota in the summer of 2020 and Luis Diaz last month in terms of refreshing and rejuvenating their attacking section, and the potential acquisition of Nunez would likely prove another step in the right direction.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying a great season in Portugal. With 25 goal involvements (23 goals, two assists) in 29 appearances in all competitions, he is attracting attention from a number of potential suitors across Europe, but it seems the thought of having his name sung by the Anfield crowd appeals to him very much.

The ball is obviously in Liverpool’s court at the moment, but it should be said that Nunez probably won’t be allowed to leave Benfica cheap. His contract with the Lisbon club has over three years left to run. The report says Benfica want around £55 million for his services, which is more than Liverpool were willing to spend on Diaz or Jota.

Nunez was apparently a subject of a rejected £40m bid from West Ham in January.