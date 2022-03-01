LA Galaxy keen on Sergio Ramos

Los Angeles are interested in signing Sergio Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The clubs competing in the American Major League Soccer are allowed three so-called designated players (DPs), players whose salaries aren’t regulated by the league’s salary cap. One such slot has been vacated by the departure of Jonathan dos Santos, who returned to his homeland of Mexico to join CF America at the end of 2021, and apparently, Galaxy are prepared to offer it to Ramos.

The controversial defender left Real Madrid last summer after spending 16 extremely fruitful years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He wore the famous white shirt on 671 occasions in all competitions, scoring 101 goals, an incredible number for a defender, and producing 40 assists. His trophy collection is formidable, consisting of five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups. He also has 180 caps and 23 goals as a Spain international, having won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with his national team.

Having been unable to agree a new contract with Real president Florentino Perez, he joined PSG as a free agent and signed a two-year deal, but his time in the French capital has been nothing short of a disaster so far. With the season approaching its final stages, the 35-year-old has made only five appearances in all competitions; injuries have severely hindered his contribution to the club. He’s currently suffering from a calf problem, but his return to action is expected any day now.