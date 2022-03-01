Manchester United: The end of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after 12 highly successful years with Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese has won the Ballon d’Or five times, standing second in the all-time list to Lionel Messi, who has seven.

He was reportedly close to joining Manchester City last summer, when United stepped in and decided to bring their former star back to Old Trafford. His second spell at the club started well enough, but United’s results slipped under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has now been replaced with Ralf Rangnick.

And according to Manchester Evening News, Rangnick, who is only in the role until the end of the season and will then become a club director, has started losing patience with the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo scored just one goal in his last 10 appearances, and apparently, the German tactician has doubts about him leading the attacking line next season.