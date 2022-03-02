Antonio Rudiger representatives hold Real Madrid, PSG talks

The representatives of Antonio Rudiger are obviously working rather actively on finding a new club for the defender whose contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. According to Sky Sports, they are in constant dialog with the relevant people at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rudiger’s future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt for a long time now, and the situation relating to the war in Ukraine unfolding at the moment and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made the future of the club itself extremely uncertain. Abramovich is reportedly being forced into a sale and has already contacted several potential buyers.

If Rudiger was unlikely to sign a new contract with Chelsea before the situation arose, now it’s practically unimaginable.

The German defender, who has enjoyed a sort of career resurrection since Thomas Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge 14 months ago and played an important role in their run to the Champions League triumph last season, put in another fine performance as his team held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, but his team were eventually beaten on penalties.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Rudiger since the start of the season. Barcelona have been mentioned too, as have Bayern Munich and Juventus, but it seems PSG are looking to be in the race as well. If the 28-year-old and his representatives put potential earnings ahead of other factors when making their decision, the super-rich Ligue 1 giants will likely have the upper hand on the rest of the suitor clubs.