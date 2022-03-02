Manchester United priced out of Victor Osimhen move

Having shown great interest in the prospect of signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer, Manchester United have pulled out of the talks with the Serie A club, according to reports in England.

Apparently, Napoli demand £100 million for the 23-year-old striker, which is £30m more than they paid to sign him from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020, and an amount United simply aren’t willing to pay.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals and produced four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season.

Before joining Lille in 2019, Osimhen played for Wolfsburg and Charleroi. He also has 18 caps as a Nigeria international under his belt.