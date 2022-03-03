Juventus set to terminate Aaron Ramsey contract

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus as a free agent when his contract with Arsenal expired in 2019. Before that, he spent 11 years on the books at Arsenal, which included brief loan spells with Nottingham Forest and former club Cardiff City early on. In all competitions, he made a total of 371 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 65 goals and producing as many assists.

His time in Turin hasn’t gone exactly as he’d have wanted to. Injuries have surely played their part, but the 31-year-old hasn’t been able to establish himself as an important member of the team for the Serie A giants. This term, he played only five matches in all competitions, with no goals or assists to his name, before leaving in January to join Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.

There has been talk of his move to Glasgow possibly becoming permanent at the end of the season, but according to Calciomertcato, the Scottish club have made it clear they have no intention of keeping Ramsey past this summer.

When the summer comes, the Welsh midfielder will still have 12 months remaining on his contract with Juventus, but it seems Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri isn’t counting on him anymore at all. Therefore, the club are prepared to cancel his contract to save money on his wages, and at the same time, help him find a new club by giving up on any potential transfer fee.

Ramsey is currently injured, and Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst hasn’t been able to put a timeline on his return to action.