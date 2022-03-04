Juventus to open contract talks with Paulo Dybala

Juventus are keen to keep hold of Paulo Dybala beyond the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season and to that purpose, they will hold talks with the Argentinian over a new deal in the coming days, according to club director Federico Cherubini.

“We’re going to meet with Paulo [Dybala] agents in the next days to discuss about it,” Cherubini says, adding that every player whose contract expires this summer will be called in for talks. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano adds that Juan Cuadrado is one of the club’s priorities in this matter, just like Dybala.

Having begun his career as a professional football player at Argentinian side Instituto AC, Dybala spent three years with US Palermo before moving to Juventus in 2015 for a reported fee of over €40 million. Since then, he’s gone on to score 112 goals and produce 48 assists in 281 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

However, his time in Turin has been strewn with injuries and inconsistency issues, and despite his enormous talent, he hasn’t been able to make quite the impact the club had initially hoped for. Hi future was a subject of speculation when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in 2018, but the Portuguese superstar left for Manchester United in 2021, while Dybala still remains at Juventus.

Recently, the 28-year-old has reportedly aroused the interests of a number of clubs due to the possibility of becoming a free agent soon, but Juventus are obviously determined not to let that happen.